Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Sept. 02, 2021

U.S. Army outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan D. Dyon, of the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, gives a speech during change of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, Sept. 02, 2021, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

