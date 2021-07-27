Following the completion of a recent Defense Equal Management Institute (DEOMI) Organization Climate Survey (DEOCS), Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) leaders shared their department’s their code’s findings, solutions to address those findings, previous or future challenges, and wins.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6813997
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-XX785-003
|Resolution:
|4768x3179
|Size:
|9.06 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps
LEAVE A COMMENT