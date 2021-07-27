Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps [Image 2 of 2]

    NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Following the completion of a recent Defense Equal Management Institute (DEOMI) Organization Climate Survey (DEOCS), Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) leaders shared their department’s their code’s findings, solutions to address those findings, previous or future challenges, and wins.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 07:09
    Photo ID: 6813997
    VIRIN: 210727-N-XX785-003
    Resolution: 4768x3179
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps
    NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    DEOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT