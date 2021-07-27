Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) leaders met July 27 to discuss the results of NNSY’s recent Defense Equal Management Institute (DEOMI) Organization Climate Survey (DEOCS) and share their department’s path forward.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 07:09
|Photo ID:
|6813995
|VIRIN:
|210727-N-XX785-004
|Resolution:
|6592x3708
|Size:
|18.29 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel DeAngelis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY Senior Leaders Meet to Discuss DEOCS Findings and Plan Next Steps
LEAVE A COMMENT