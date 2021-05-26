Spc. Christopher Dame and Spc. Grace Tsen of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade take a rest between ACFT events at Task Force Spartan Best Warrior Competition in Kuwait
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 06:11
|Photo ID:
|6813958
|VIRIN:
|210526-A-LX415-821
|Resolution:
|6082x4055
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers take a rest between ACFT events at the best warrior competition [Image 12 of 12], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
