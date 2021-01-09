The mission never stops

Col. Jason Camilletti, 48th Fighter Wing commander, takes off in an F-15C Eagle dubbed ‘The King’ at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 1, 2021. During this sortie, Camilletti completed his 1,000th hour flying in an F-15, for a career grand total of more than 1,800 flying hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

