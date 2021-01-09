An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off for a routine training sortie at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 1, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training to ensure U.S. and allied forces are able to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 05:41
|Photo ID:
|6813951
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-ZB805-0339
|Resolution:
|2885x1803
|Size:
|1.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The mission never stops [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
