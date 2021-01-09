An F-15C Eagle assigned to the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off for a routine training sortie at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 1, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training to ensure U.S. and allied forces are able to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 05:41 Photo ID: 6813951 VIRIN: 210901-F-ZB805-0339 Resolution: 2885x1803 Size: 1.69 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The mission never stops [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.