The mission never stops

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron takes off for a routine training sortie at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 1, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training to ensure U.S. and allied forces are able to deter, defend and win across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

