An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron taxis toward the runway before a routine training sortie at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Sept. 1, 2021. The 48th Fighter Wing conducts routine training missions to ensure aircrew remains postured and ready to protect the skies above at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 05:41 Photo ID: 6813948 VIRIN: 210901-F-ZB805-0006 Resolution: 4528x2547 Size: 5.64 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The mission never stops [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.