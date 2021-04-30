Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade compete in the best warrior competition [Image 14 of 14]

    Members of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade compete in the best warrior competition

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.30.2021

    Photo by Capt. Patrick Montandon 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Johnathan Bustamante sponsors and completes the ruck march alongside competitor Spc. Christopher Dame of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade in the best warrior competition

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:43
    Photo ID: 6813915
    VIRIN: 210430-A-LX415-742
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade compete in the best warrior competition [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

