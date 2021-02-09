Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services [Image 5 of 5]

    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services

    HAGATNA, GUAM, GUAM

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Sept. 2, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) donated toiletries to Child Protective Services through the Kate Thomas Foundation, Sept. 2.

    The items included shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, slippers, and pillow cases, and will be distributed to children in need.

    The Kate Thomas Foundation was founded by Kathleen Thomas Benavente and supports local foster children and families. The organization was named after Benavente’s social worker turned foster mother.

    As of May 2021, there were nearly 450 children in Guam’s foster care system. Of those, about 380 are in relative or non-relative placement and other programs.

    These donations are one of many, that in coordination with the NBG Chapel and NBG Public Affairs Office, have been organized with Guam village mayors, non-profit organizations, and schools since November 2018. The donations, which range from food and drinks to clothing, have benefitted thousands in the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 00:59
    Photo ID: 6813814
    VIRIN: 210902-N-VV159-0073
    Resolution: 4813x3209
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: HAGATNA, GUAM, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services [Image 5 of 5], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services
    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services
    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services
    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services
    Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naval base guam uss michael murphy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT