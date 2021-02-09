Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Donates to Child Protective Services

HAGÅTÑA, Guam (Sept. 2, 2021) - U.S. Naval Base Guam and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) donated toiletries to Child Protective Services through the Kate Thomas Foundation, Sept. 2.



The items included shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, slippers, and pillow cases, and will be distributed to children in need.



The Kate Thomas Foundation was founded by Kathleen Thomas Benavente and supports local foster children and families. The organization was named after Benavente’s social worker turned foster mother.



As of May 2021, there were nearly 450 children in Guam’s foster care system. Of those, about 380 are in relative or non-relative placement and other programs.



These donations are one of many, that in coordination with the NBG Chapel and NBG Public Affairs Office, have been organized with Guam village mayors, non-profit organizations, and schools since November 2018. The donations, which range from food and drinks to clothing, have benefitted thousands in the community.

