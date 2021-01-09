Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training [Image 5 of 6]

    DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training

    QUINCY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Barajas 

    National Interagency Fire Center

    Federal, state and local government partners explain firefighting capabilities to Soldiers from the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, who are deployed in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations in Quincy, California, Sept. 1, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include, but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting efforts.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 00:42
    Location: QUINCY, CA, US 
