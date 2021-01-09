DoD Wildland Firefighting Response Training

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington, receive circuit-style classes on how to properly use firefighting equipment, safely maneuver on the fireline, and effectively communicate with each other Sept. 1, 2021, while they are deployed in Quincy, California in support of the Department of Defense wildland firefighting response operations. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible DoD support to the National Interagency Fire Center to respond quickly and effectively to protect lives, property, critical infrastructure and natural and cultural resources. DoD support can include but is not limited to, Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System equipped aircraft, military helicopters and ground forces capable of supporting the firefighting effort.

