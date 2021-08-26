210826-N-AS200-7603 - VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE) and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) conducted a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, where Capt. Peter J. Maculan relieved Capt. Christopher M. Kurgan as commanding officer, Aug. 26, 2021. CSFE trains U.S. Navy construction and facilities engineering professionals by providing them with the essential skills and knowledge to support career growth and readiness. NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

