    CSFE Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 27 of 34]

    CSFE Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    210826-N-AS200-7576 - VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NNS) – Rear Adm. Peter A. Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command, speaks as the presiding officer during a change of command ceremony at Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CSFE) and Naval Civil Engineer Corps Officers School (CECOS) onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), Port Hueneme, where Capt. Peter J. Maculan relieved Capt. Christopher M. Kurgan as commanding officer, Aug. 26, 2021. CSFE trains U.S. Navy construction and facilities engineering professionals by providing them with the essential skills and knowledge to support career growth and readiness. NBVC is a multi-dominant mission facility operating the world’s largest instrumented sea range. NBVC is home to Point Mugu, Port Hueneme, San Nicholas Island, Laguna Peak, the Pacific Coast Seabees, the Westcoast Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers, and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 22:59
    Photo ID: 6813762
    VIRIN: 210826-N-AS200-7576
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 4.04 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSFE Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 34 of 34], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SEABEES
    Port Hueneme
    CECOS
    NBVC
    CFSE

