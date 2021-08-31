Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Bliss Soldiers, area contract workers together for OAW mission

    NM, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by David Poe 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Spc. Franklyn Marte, a 131st Field Hospital utilities equipment repairer, troubleshoots a 60,000 BTU air conditioning unit at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Aug. 31, 2021. Golden Knight Soldiers from the 131st FH stood up their Army Expeditionary Medical Support System field hospital in support of Operation Welcome Allies operations at Doña Ana. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe)

