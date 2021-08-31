Task Force Bliss Soldiers, area contract workers together for OAW mission

Spc. Franklyn Marte, a 131st Field Hospital utilities equipment repairer, troubleshoots a 60,000 BTU air conditioning unit at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Complex in New Mexico, Aug. 31, 2021. Golden Knight Soldiers from the 131st FH stood up their Army Expeditionary Medical Support System field hospital in support of Operation Welcome Allies operations at Doña Ana. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 Location: NM, US Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US