USACE installs first FEMA Hurricane Ida emergency power generator

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered and installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Tuesday, August 31. The 156-bed facility is in Reserve, Louisiana.The generator will support the veteran home’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

