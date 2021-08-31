Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE intalls first FEMA Hurricane Ida emergency power generator

    USACE intalls first FEMA Hurricane Ida emergency power generator

    RESERVE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered and installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Tuesday, August 31. The 156-bed facility is in Reserve, Louisiana.The generator will support the veteran home’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 15:07
    Photo ID: 6813211
    VIRIN: 210831-A-A1426-0001
    Resolution: 1344x805
    Size: 92.81 KB
    Location: RESERVE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE intalls first FEMA Hurricane Ida emergency power generator, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Power Team
    Memphis District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT