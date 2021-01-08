Fort Stewart Emergency Evacuation Entitlements

A sign outside of Fort Stewart shows a hurricane evacuation route. With hurricane season lasting from June until November in Coastal Georgia, it’s vital that Soldiers and their families understand evacuation entitlements available to them. (Photo by Molly Cooke/Fort Stewart Garrison Public Affairs)

