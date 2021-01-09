JBAB contracting officer earns competitive unlimited warrant

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marlese Yelardy, 11th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, poses for a portrait in the 11th CONS office on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. July 22, 2021. Yelardy is one of only a handful of enlisted contracting Airmen to earn an Unlimited Warrant, which grants her the highest level of purchasing authority on behalf of the U.S. government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

