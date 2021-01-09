Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB contracting officer earns competitive unlimited warrant

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Marlese Yelardy, 11th Contracting Squadron contracting officer, poses for a portrait in the 11th CONS office on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C. July 22, 2021. Yelardy is one of only a handful of enlisted contracting Airmen to earn an Unlimited Warrant, which grants her the highest level of purchasing authority on behalf of the U.S. government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Tanenbaum

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Contracting
    Training
    JBAB
    11th CONS
    Unlimited Warrant

