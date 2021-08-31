210831-N-MT581-1193



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 31, 2021) Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) overhaul a simulated fire casualty on the flight deck during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 31. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Flight Deck Crash and Salvage Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.