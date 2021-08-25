Screen shot of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD)’s Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Department Head, Karen Dunlevy-Miller and Alaina Farooq, Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR) for the Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Systems Department from the upcoming production of “Mentoring” which was filmed at NSWCPD. The NAVSpEAks series of videos aims to increase accessibility to opportunities, programs, and avenues for advancement for all of NAVSEA. (Screen shot photo by Gary Ell/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 09:04 Photo ID: 6812483 VIRIN: 210825-O-GE123-709 Resolution: 3794x2080 Size: 2.53 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Empowering a Diverse Workforce: NAVSEA Inclusion & Engagement Projects Take Shape with the Help of NSWCPD Team Members, by Gary Ell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.