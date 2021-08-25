Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Empowering a Diverse Workforce: NAVSEA Inclusion & Engagement Projects Take Shape with the Help of NSWCPD Team Members

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Gary Ell 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Screen shot of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD)’s Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Department Head, Karen Dunlevy-Miller and Alaina Farooq, Contracting Officer’s Representative (COR) for the Propulsion, Power & Auxiliary Machinery Systems Department from the upcoming production of “Mentoring” which was filmed at NSWCPD. The NAVSpEAks series of videos aims to increase accessibility to opportunities, programs, and avenues for advancement for all of NAVSEA. (Screen shot photo by Gary Ell/Released)

