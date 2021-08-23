“This opportunity has allowed me to serve for the greater good and has meant the world to me. Everyone deserves a chance to live a peaceful life. To see everyone band together to make this happen is nothing short of extraordinary, and exemplifies the Air Force’s core values: Integrity first, Service Before Self and Excellence In All We Do. One thing that has stuck with me throughout this effort to evacuate Afghanistan, are all the kids smiling and playing, knowing they have a better life ahead of them," said Airman 1st Class Jose Antonio Cruz, 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron response force member. Cruz’s home station is Lakenheath Air Base, England with the 48th Security Forces Squadron. Service members of the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, as well as other supporting agencies are working 24/7 to support ongoing evacuation operations out of Afghanistan Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. As part of the operation, thousands of qualified evacuees continue to arrive here from Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, on board multiple military aircraft. The Department of Defense is committed to supporting the evacuation of American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 09:16 Photo ID: 6812456 VIRIN: 210823-F-XN600-1774 Resolution: 5348x3570 Size: 6.65 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR, QA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan evac operation: Airmen experiences [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.