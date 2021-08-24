NSA Souda Bay Tests Fire Pumps

210824-N-AZ866-1070 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 24, 2021) Fire and Emergency Services, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, test a fire hose’s nozzle pressure on the installation during an annual apparatus fire pump test Aug. 24, 2021. The test ensures the fire pumps work as required in case of a fire. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

