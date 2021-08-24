Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Tests Fire Pumps

    GREECE

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelly M Agee 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210824-N-AZ866-1070 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Aug. 24, 2021) Fire and Emergency Services, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, test a fire hose’s nozzle pressure on the installation during an annual apparatus fire pump test Aug. 24, 2021. The test ensures the fire pumps work as required in case of a fire. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelly M. Agee/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay Tests Fire Pumps, by PO2 Kelly M Agee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. navy
    NSA Souda Bay

