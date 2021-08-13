Święto Wojska Polskiego: Polish Armed Forces Day

Commanders from various units across the installation render salutes during the “Święto Wojska Polskiego,” or "Polish Armed Forces Day,” ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. In the event known as the "Miracle on the Vistula," the Polish armed forces successfully repelled the Red Army's offensive outside Warsaw. The victory saved the capital and ensured the survival of the Second Polish Republic. This year, Polish, Spanish, Turkish and American personnel assigned to Incirlik AB came together to celebrate. The 39th Air Base Wing and our allies are committed to strengthening cooperative security in defense of NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

