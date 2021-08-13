Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Święto Wojska Polskiego: Polish Armed Forces Day [Image 2 of 5]

    Święto Wojska Polskiego: Polish Armed Forces Day

    TURKEY

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Commanders from various units across the installation render salutes during the “Święto Wojska Polskiego,” or "Polish Armed Forces Day,” ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. In the event known as the "Miracle on the Vistula," the Polish armed forces successfully repelled the Red Army's offensive outside Warsaw. The victory saved the capital and ensured the survival of the Second Polish Republic. This year, Polish, Spanish, Turkish and American personnel assigned to Incirlik AB came together to celebrate. The 39th Air Base Wing and our allies are committed to strengthening cooperative security in defense of NATO's southern flank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

