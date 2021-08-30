Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5]

    USS ESSEX Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (August 31, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sherwin Tubon (left), from the Philippines, teaches Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Deryah Toomer, from San Diego, Calif., to man the helm of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 31. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

