USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 31, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sherwin Tubon (left), from the Philippines, teaches Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Deryah Toomer, from San Diego, Calif., to man the helm of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 31. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

