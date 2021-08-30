USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 31, 2021) Cpl. Zackary Ford, assigned to Marine Medium Tilt-rotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Statesville, N.C., conducts maintenance on a UH-1Y Class Helicopter, attached to VMM 165, aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 31. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th MEU are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021