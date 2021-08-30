USS ESSEX Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 31, 2021) Fireman Andrew Watson, from Mobile, Ala., carries rags aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 31. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

