NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) - A U.S. Navy Sailor speaks with evacuees from Afghanistan about their medical needs at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 03:15
|Photo ID:
|6812299
|VIRIN:
|210830-M-OL895-1020
|Resolution:
|5304x7952
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Afghanistan Evacuees at NAVSTA Rota, by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT