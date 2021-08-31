NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 31, 2021) - A U.S. Navy Sailor speaks with evacuees from Afghanistan about their medical needs at Naval Station Rota, Spain, Aug. 31, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brytani Musick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 03:15 Photo ID: 6812299 VIRIN: 210830-M-OL895-1020 Resolution: 5304x7952 Size: 5.2 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghanistan Evacuees at NAVSTA Rota, by SSgt Brytani Musick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.