USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) – Ships from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and the Indian Navy sail in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently on deployment supporting Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF 71)/Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 01:56
|Photo ID:
|6812253
|VIRIN:
|210827-N-YS413-1099
|Resolution:
|5424x3616
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
