    USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021 [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021

    AT SEA

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) – Ships from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and the Indian Navy sail in formation with the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently on deployment supporting Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF 71)/Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6812252
    VIRIN: 210827-N-YS413-1138
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    US Navy
    USS Barry
    DDG 52
    CTF 71
    MALABAR 2021

