    Crew Member Progression Flights [Image 3 of 3]

    Crew Member Progression Flights

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. lekendrick stallworth 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pilots assigned to B Co 3-25 AVN REGT, 25th Infantry Divison conduct crew member progression flights, this training is essential for training new crew chiefs.⁣
    (U.S. Army photo by MSG Lekendrick Stallworth)⁣

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Chinook
    25th Infantry Division
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army
    IndoPACOM

