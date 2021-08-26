USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Lt. j.g. Brandon Parmely, from Austin, Texas; prepares a maneuvering board in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently on deployment supporting Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF 71)/Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

