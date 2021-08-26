PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Ben Anderson, from Northglenn, Colo., and Sonar Technician 2nd Class Mavrik McMeekan, from Dixon, Ill., stand watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) in support of MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently on deployment supporting Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF 71)/Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:00 Photo ID: 6812204 VIRIN: 210826-N-YS413-5177 Resolution: 3241x4364 Size: 1.72 MB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 17 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.