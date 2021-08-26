PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Ben Anderson, from Northglenn, Colo., and Sonar Technician 2nd Class Mavrik McMeekan, from Dixon, Ill., stand watch aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) in support of MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently on deployment supporting Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF 71)/Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 22:00
|Photo ID:
|6812204
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-YS413-5177
|Resolution:
|3241x4364
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Barry Participates in MALABAR 2021 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT