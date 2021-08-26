USS Barry participates in MALABAR 2021

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 26, 2021) A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Superhawk lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during MALABAR 2021. Barry is currently on deployment supporting Commander, Task Force 71 (CTF 71)/Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 22:00
|Photo ID:
|6812203
|VIRIN:
|210826-N-YS413-5349
|Resolution:
|5546x3697
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|2
