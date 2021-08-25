Carl Vinson and U.K. Carrier Strike Groups Conduct 5th and 4th Generation Fighter Joint Interoperability Flights

210826-N-NO250-1046 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 26, 2021) Two F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, embarked on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), prepare to conduct mid-air refueling in support of joint interoperability flights between Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and U.K. Carrier Strike Group (CSG-21), Aug. 26, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners to serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)

