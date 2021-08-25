Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Vinson and U.K. Carrier Strike Groups Conduct 5th and 4th Generation Fighter Joint Interoperability Flights [Image 2 of 5]

    Carl Vinson and U.K. Carrier Strike Groups Conduct 5th and 4th Generation Fighter Joint Interoperability Flights

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.25.2021

    USS Carl Vinson

    210826-N-NO250-1040 PHILIPPINE SEA (August 26, 2021) Two F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), and an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192, embarked on aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), conduct mid-air refueling in support of joint interoperability flights between Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and U.K. Carrier Strike Group (CSG-21), Aug. 26, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operation to enhance interoperability with allies and partners to serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 21:37
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    7th Fleet
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    HMS Queen Elizabeth

