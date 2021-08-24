Rear Adm. Brown Visits Land

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Aug. 25, 2021) Capt. Andrew Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, gives a tour to Rear Adm. Scott M. Brown, Director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, right, to demonstrate the ship’s maintenance capabilities aboard Land, Aug. 25. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

