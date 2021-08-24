Rear Adm. Brown Visits Land

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Aug. 25, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Rodney Carrillo, right, describes the capabilities of the main machine space aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) to Rear Adm. Scott M. Brown, Director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Aug. 25. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

