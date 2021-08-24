Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Brown Visits Land [Image 1 of 2]

    POLARIS POINT, GUAM

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Aug. 25, 2021) Machinery Repairman 2nd Class Rodney Carrillo, right, describes the capabilities of the main machine space aboard the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) to Rear Adm. Scott M. Brown, Director, Fleet Maintenance, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Aug. 25. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate level maintenance and repairs, as well as provide hotel service and logistics support to deployed guided missile and fast attack submarines deployed to U.S. 5th and U.S. 7th Fleet areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Naomi Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 18:58
    Photo ID: 6812102
    VIRIN: 210825-N-VO134-1050
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 794.58 KB
    Location: POLARIS POINT, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    ESL

