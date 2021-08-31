USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

210831-N-NY362-2017 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 31, 2021) – From left, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Adam Wolski and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Shaw report the status of a rigid-hull inflatable boat to Chief Boatswain’s Mate Talitha Miller aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 31. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

