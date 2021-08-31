Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 8 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210831-N-NY362-2022 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 31, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Wyatt Shaw function tests a rigid-hull inflatable boat aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during small boat operations in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 31. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6812048
    VIRIN: 210831-N-NY362-2022
    Resolution: 2894x2085
    Size: 945.36 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Small Boat Operations [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHIB
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Small Boat Ops

