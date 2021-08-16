Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army assessment tool ensures senior leader readiness

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Eben Boothby 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Sgt. Maj. Robert Haynie discusses the current state of the Army Talent Management Program to a group of senior non-commissioned officers at Redstone Arsenal on August 16.

    (U.S. Army photo by Eben Boothby)

