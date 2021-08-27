Army South-led CENTAM Working Group allows for future exercise planning in Latin America

U.S. Army South hosted the second annual Central American Working Group (CENTAM WG) with army staff leaders from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as part of a virtual event Aug. 27 to continue to seek training opportunities between the four armies.
