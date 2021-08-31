Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, deplane a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft after touching down at Ali Al Saleem Air Base, Kuwait, Aug. 30, 2021, concluding one of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions out of Afghanistan. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

