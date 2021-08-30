Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, guides U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)
