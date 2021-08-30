Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 7 of 13]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Soldier, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, boards a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021.The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 13:22
    Photo ID: 6811621
    VIRIN: 210830-F-CQ002-1153
    Resolution: 4800x3194
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    82nd Airborne
    ARCENT
    Afghanevacuation

