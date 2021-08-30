U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the final noncombatant evacuation operation missions at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, Aug. 30, 2021. The Afghanistan NEO was the largest non-combatant evacuation operation ever conducted by the U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Crul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 13:23 Photo ID: 6811620 VIRIN: 210830-F-CQ002-1147 Resolution: 4800x3194 Size: 1.8 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 13 of 13], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.