PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- Engineman 2nd Class Mariah Donato, left, and Seaman Ivan Sepulveda, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, secure a chain to a shipping container of humanitarian aid bound for Jérémie that was loaded onto a landing craft, utility (LCU), attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 12:14
|Photo ID:
|6811556
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-PC065-1092
|Resolution:
|5950x3967
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Secure A Shipping Container Of Humanitarian Aid On A U.S. Navy LCU [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
