Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailor Secures A Shipping Container of Humanitarian Aid [Image 6 of 8]

    Sailor Secures A Shipping Container of Humanitarian Aid

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210830-N-PC065-1087
    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- Seaman Thomas Henning, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, connects a chain to a shipping container of humanitarian aid bound for Jérémie after it is loaded onto a landing craft, utility (LCU), attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 12:14
    Photo ID: 6811555
    VIRIN: 210830-N-PC065-1087
    Resolution: 5811x3874
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Secures A Shipping Container of Humanitarian Aid [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BMU-2 Sailor Signals All Clear
    Sailor Tends A Safety Line
    Sailors Load Shipping Container Of Humanitarian Aid Onto A U.S. Navy LCU
    Sailors Load Shipping Container Of Humanitarian Aid Onto A U.S. Navy LCU
    Shipping Containers Of Humanitarian Aid Are Loaded Onto A U.S. Navy LCU
    Sailor Secures A Shipping Container of Humanitarian Aid
    Sailors Secure A Shipping Container Of Humanitarian Aid On A U.S. Navy LCU
    U.S. Navy LCU Transports Humanitarian Aid To USS Arlington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Haiti
    USAID
    Arlington
    Humanitarian Aid
    JTFHAITI-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT