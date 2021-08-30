Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shipping Containers Of Humanitarian Aid Are Loaded Onto A U.S. Navy LCU [Image 5 of 8]

    Shipping Containers Of Humanitarian Aid Are Loaded Onto A U.S. Navy LCU

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210830-N-PC065-1084
    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- A landing craft, utility (LCU), attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), has two shipping containers of humanitarian aid bound for Jérémie loaded onto it, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

