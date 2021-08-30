Shipping Containers Of Humanitarian Aid Are Loaded Onto A U.S. Navy LCU

210830-N-PC065-1084

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - (Aug. 30, 2021) -- A landing craft, utility (LCU), attached to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), has two shipping containers of humanitarian aid bound for Jérémie loaded onto it, Aug. 30, 2021. Arlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake Aug. 14, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Bellino/Released)

